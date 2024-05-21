– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that Satoshi Kojima will face Tom Lawlor next month at MLW Battle Riot VI, with Kojima defending his title. You can see the full announcement below:

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced an MLW World Heavyweight Championship title fight: Satoshi Kojima (champion) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (managed by Saint Laurent) for MLW: Battle RIOT VI on Saturday, June 1 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA and presented live on YouTube.

MLW is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated MLW World Heavyweight Championship rematch between reigning champion Satoshi Kojima and challenger “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, managed by Saint Laurent.

This rematch, a half-year in the making, is the culmination of nearly six months of an intense rivalry between Kojima and Saint Laurent’s formidable roster of Titans. From the brutal encounters in the War Chamber to the audacious theft of the MLW World Championship during a title presentation ceremony, the animosity between these two camps has reached fever pitch. The tension peaked at Fury Road when Kojima confronted Saint Laurent, reclaiming his title from the huckster promoter’s sweaty clutches and leaving him humiliated and vowing revenge.

Following this confrontation, Tom Lawlor, fresh off the injured list, challenged Kojima to a title fight, which the champion readily accepted. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, still fuming over the events that saw him and Davey Boy Smith Jr. stripped of the MLW World Tag Team Championships due to injuries from a surprise attack by CONTRA Unit, refuses to recognize Kojima and his partner Okumura as the rightful champions. Lawlor and his carnival barker manager are now coming to Atlanta, determined to end Kojima’s second reign as the MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Will Satoshi Kojima shut up “Filthy” Tom Lawlor with his devastating lariat, or will Lawlor exploit Kojima’s knee injuries and secure his second reign as the MLW World Heavyweight Champion?

The stakes couldn’t be higher, and the outcome more uncertain, as the Filthy Titan clashes with the legendary Kojima in what promises to be a historic and unforgettable event.

