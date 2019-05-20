wrestling / News
Latest On Scarlett Bordeaux’s Contract Status with Impact Wrestling
May 20, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling sources have told them that Scarlett Bordeaux is actually under a multi-year contract and that her deal does not expire this summer as previously reported.
As we reported over the weekend, Scarlett has requested her release from Impact. It remains to be seen if they grant that release.
