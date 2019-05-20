wrestling / News

Latest On Scarlett Bordeaux’s Contract Status with Impact Wrestling

May 20, 2019 | Posted by Jordan Huie
Scarlett Bordeaux

PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling sources have told them that Scarlett Bordeaux is actually under a multi-year contract and that her deal does not expire this summer as previously reported.

As we reported over the weekend, Scarlett has requested her release from Impact. It remains to be seen if they grant that release.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Scarlett Bordeaux, Jordan Huie

More Stories

loading