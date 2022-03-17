Scarlett Bordeaux Says She Wants A Match With Melina

During a Captain’s Corner virtual signing (via Wrestling Inc), Scarlett Bordeaux spoke about her dream match in wrestling, her most meaningful moment in wrestling and more. Here are highlights:

On her dream match: “I really want to wrestle Melina.”

On her most meaningful moment in wrestling: “Strangely enough, one of my favorite moments that I felt like I got something out of it, it was years before when I hadn’t even been signed yet and I was wrestling Nia Jax. Even if it was a squash match and getting chosen to perform in front of 10,000 people, even in a squash match, I feel like I got that out of my system. It’s something I always wanted. So I’m like ‘if it never happens, if I never get to do this again, at least I got to do it once even if it’s a squash.’ I got to do it using my name. I got to cut a promo, be Scarlett and wrestle on Monday Night Raw. Which was, I don’t know, I feel like even in 2016 it was kind of a highlight. And strangely enough, my second favorite thing that happened was wrestling Shotzi in front of no one and that’s when they wanted to call us up and wanted to split me and Kross up.”

On a secret about the WWE women’s locker room: “Fun secret fact about the women in WWE, almost every single time I’ve been in the locker room, even all the locker rooms, women burn sage there. If the energy is bad that day, there is sage.”