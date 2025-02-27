wrestling / News

Schedule Announced For NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32

February 27, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the schedule for NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32, which runs from May 10 to June 1. The full schedule includes:

* Saturday, May 10 at YohaS Arena in Chiba
* Sunday, May 11 at Iwanuma Municipal Gymnasium in Miyagi (venue debut)
* Wednesday, May 14 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo
* Thursday, May 15 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo
* Saturday, May 17 at Yoyogi National Gymnasium #2 in Tokyo
* Sunday, May 18 at EsForte Arena in Hachioji
* Tuesday, May 20 at G Messe in Gunma
* Thursday, May 22 at EDION Arena Osaka #2 in Osaka
* Saturday, May 24 at Acrie Himeji in Hyogo
* Sunday, May 25 at Port Messe Nagoya in Aichi (venue debut)
* Tuesday, May 27 at Kira Messe Numazu in Shizuoka
* Thursday, May 29 at Region Plaza Joetsu in Niigata
* Sunday, June 1 at Ota-ku Gymnasium, Tokyo

