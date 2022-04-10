Scorpio Sky Claims Tay Conti & Sammy Guevara Had Their Boos Edited Off AEW Rampage

– AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky is striking back at former champion Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti. Sky posted a tweet on Twitter, saying that Conti and Guevara had the crowd booing them edited out of last Friday’s AEW Rampage.

The tweet Sky posted had an image of Guevara and Conti from the show together. However, Conti is holding a sign that now reads, “We paid to have our boos dubbed over.”

Conti later responded on Twitter, “If I didn’t hear it, it didn’t happen brother.” You can view that exchange below: