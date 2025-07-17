– During a recent interview with the Creating Character podcast, AEW star Scorpio Sky discussed his recent long-awaited return to AEW on the July 2 edition of AEW Collision, beating Max Caster. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Scorpio Sky on how his AEW return came together: “Everything kind of came together in a couple of weeks. Tony had an idea and I think it was a great idea. We’re going to roll forward with it. One of the things that caught me off guard, slightly….I had a feeling the live reaction would be good. I was surprised at how well it was received online. Sometimes, the internet wrestling community can be very stiff.”

On the positive reaction to his return: “On [Twitter/X], I’m not on it, but sometimes the AEW audience that is, they’re not always very happy to see me. I don’t know if it’s a lack of trust because we’ve had these videos before where ‘he’s coming back’ and I don’t come back. It helped that we aired it, and then I came back immediately after. There was nothing for you to have to trust. It was there. I did see a few things there and other places, and it seems the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. That actually caught me off guard.”

On how he thought he might never be going back to AEW: “To be completely honest with you, there was a time where I thought I was never going back to AEW. It just felt like things were heading in that direction. That’s not what I wanted, and fortunately, it’s not what they wanted. We worked it out. I’m really happy to be back.”