Scorpio Sky On What He Wants To Accomplish With Second TNT Title Reign

In an interview with Throwing Down w/ Miesha Tate & Renee Paquette (via Fightful), Scorpio Sky spoke about what he wanted to do with his second AEW TNT title reign, after his first only lasted for 38 days. He defeated Sammy Guevara in a ladder match on last week’s Dynamite to get the belt back.

He said: “I didn’t get to do too much in my first run, I lost the title in like 31 days and only had one title defense, unfortunately, but I did regain the championship in the shortest period of time in AEW history; 12 days. Now, we have a new start and the first thing I want to do is hold on to it for at least 32 days [laughs]. Really, I want to have some classics. I grew up a diehard, passionate wrestling fan that dreamt of winning championships and having classic matches. If I can run with this title for six months, a year, or longer and really get in the ring with everyone and have some memorable championship matches that I used to like watching when I grew up, that was the goal. Telling stories, most of all, above everything else, I want to tell stories. That’s what people remember and that’s how you leave your mark.”