Scott D’Amore ‘Fires’ OGK To Write Them Out On Impact Wrestling

October 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The OGK are officially done with Impact Wrestling, as Scott D’Amore “fired” them to write them off on tonight’s show. As reported yesterday the trio of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis have signed full-time deals with AEW. The three finished up with Impact at the most recent Impact tapings and made their AEW debuts a couple of weeks ago on Rampage.

Tonight’s segment saw Taven and Bennett upset after they lost the Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino in a match last week that saw Maria get gored. The two complained to D’Amore, who responded by firing them.

