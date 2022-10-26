wrestling / News
The Kingdom Have Reportedly Signed Full-Time With AEW
October 26, 2022 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that The Kingdom (Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) have officially signed with AEW after appearing on Rampage several weeks ago. The trio recently wrapped up their run with Impact Wrestling. They showed up in Toronto to challenge FTR for a future ROH World tag team title match.
FTR had reportedly pushed to get the group involved, but it’s unknown how. When they first appeared, they weren’t under any deals. Since then, they’ve all signed multi-year deals with AEW. Kanellis and Bennett had talks with WWE but it’s unknown if there were any offers. While she spoke of helping to book in ROH or helping the women’s division, she’s only a talent at this time.
