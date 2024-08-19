Scott D’Amore On Launching Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, Giving Canadian Talent a Platform

Scott D’Amore recently spoke about his launch of Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, the successor to the original Maple Leaf Wrestling. D’Amore announced the launch of the company earlier this month, with the first shows set for October 19th and 20th. He spoke with CBC in Canada about the launch and you can see highlights below:

On growing up watching Maple Leaf Wrestling: “It was what came through on Saturdays on CHCH out of Hamilton. Every week they took a match from one of the Maple Leaf Gardens house shows, live events, and they showed it on TV, and the only place you got to see that was on Maple Leaf Wrestling.”

On launching Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling: “Canadian talent has to work twice as hard, three times as hard as U.S. talent … I think we can give that platform for Canadian talent to go out there and compete with the best in the world and show how good they are.”