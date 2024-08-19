wrestling / News
Scott D’Amore On Launching Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, Giving Canadian Talent a Platform
Scott D’Amore recently spoke about his launch of Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, the successor to the original Maple Leaf Wrestling. D’Amore announced the launch of the company earlier this month, with the first shows set for October 19th and 20th. He spoke with CBC in Canada about the launch and you can see highlights below:
On growing up watching Maple Leaf Wrestling: “It was what came through on Saturdays on CHCH out of Hamilton. Every week they took a match from one of the Maple Leaf Gardens house shows, live events, and they showed it on TV, and the only place you got to see that was on Maple Leaf Wrestling.”
On launching Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling: “Canadian talent has to work twice as hard, three times as hard as U.S. talent … I think we can give that platform for Canadian talent to go out there and compete with the best in the world and show how good they are.”
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Comments on Those Who Expected Him To Have Issues In WWE
- Arn Anderson Says Backstage Vibe At SummerSlam Was Different Under Triple H Than Vince McMahon
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Locker Room’s Reaction To Scott Hall And Kevin Nash Coming In
- Tony Khan Doesn’t Think WWE Has Stopped Contract Tampering, Says AEW Will Return To UK Next Year