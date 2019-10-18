– Speaking with Jeffrey Harris at the Impact media day for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore discussed being replaced on the creative team in 2006 with Vince Russo. Russo is, of course, one of the most controversial names in the wrestling business. He was brought back into TNA in September of 2006 by Dixie Carter to work on the creative team, a run that would eventually see him in charge of TNA’s creative in 2009. Looking back on the decision, D’Amore talked about how his relationship with Russo was and what it was like working under him.

Highlights are below:

On the decision to bring in Vince Russo in 2006: “Well, honestly I was the guy that he was replacing. So I mean, I wasn’t exactly part of the discussion period. But my understanding is, it was late spring through the summer is where that started coming together.”

On his relationship with Russo: “I want to be clear about one thing. People in wrestling can villainize Vince Russo for his writing and everything all they want. But I’ll tell you right now, Vince Russo walked through that door, I’d walk up and I’d give him the biggest hug. Because whether you agree with him or disagree with his philosophies — and me and him had many disagreements. At least to me, they were always respectful debates and discussions. And even after Vince came in … I basically had to start taking direction from Vince, go back to doing that, and executing his vision. And we were able to do that, because take all the show biz away from him and everything else, he’s a decent guy if he was sitting at this table. And I always respected the fact that, when I was in the captain’s chair I wanted people to work their hardest to execute our team’s vision. And then once I wasn’t the guy in that chair and Vince was, I feel that we all have to work as hard as we can to execute his vision, their vision. Personally, I think it was the wrong decision. That’s my personal decision. But it was the company’s decision to go that route, and they’re the ones that made the decision and they’re the ones that either reap the benefits or pay the consequences.”

In the full interview, D’Amore talks about Impact’s new TV deal with AXS TV and the stability it brings, being replaced by Vince Russo in 2006 and his relationship with Russo, the Team Canada stable, doing more co-promotional work and more.

