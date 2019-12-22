wrestling / News
WWE News: Scott Dawson Tweets Photo of Marks on Back & Orton Responds, Humberto Carrillo Update
– Scott Dawson tweeted a photo today of the marks on his back following the Revival’s loss to Heavy Machinery in a Miracle on 34th Street match on Smackdown:
“If someone tries to suplex you on a ramp, or slam you on a pile of legos, or throw you into a Christmas tree…just run away.
#MerryChristmas
#ForTheLoveOfTheGame
#FTR”
If someone tries to suplex you on a ramp, or slam you on a pile of legos, or throw you into a Christmas tree…just run away. #MerryChristmas#ForTheLoveOfTheGame#FTR pic.twitter.com/rwHVwj5IDm
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 21, 2019
The tweet also prompted a reply from Randy Orton: “Legos>thumb tacks. The things #topguys do to get #over @DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE”
Legos>thumb tacks. The things #topguys do to get #over @DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE https://t.co/wILPnSfshd
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 22, 2019
Which led to Dawson saying they’re struggling without Orton (The Revival was briefly aligned with Orton): “We’re strugglin’ without ya 😅#Help#FTRKO ”
We’re strugglin’ without ya 😅#Help#FTRKO https://t.co/3OdDkZExVZ
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 22, 2019
– Humberto Carrillo tweeted today that his neck is still sore following the attack from Andrade on RAW:
“Feeling better after last week on #MondayNightRaw still a little sore from the neck! But getting better 🙌🏾👍 thank you for your support”
Feeling better after last week on #MondayNightRaw still a little sore from the neck! But getting better 🙌🏾👍 thank you for your support
— Humberto Carrillo (@humberto_wwe) December 21, 2019
