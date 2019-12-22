WWE News: Scott Dawson Tweets Photo of Marks on Back & Orton Responds, Humberto Carrillo Update

– Scott Dawson tweeted a photo today of the marks on his back following the Revival’s loss to Heavy Machinery in a Miracle on 34th Street match on Smackdown:

“If someone tries to suplex you on a ramp, or slam you on a pile of legos, or throw you into a Christmas tree…just run away.

#MerryChristmas

#ForTheLoveOfTheGame

#FTR”

The tweet also prompted a reply from Randy Orton: “Legos>thumb tacks. The things #topguys do to get #over @DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE”

Which led to Dawson saying they’re struggling without Orton (The Revival was briefly aligned with Orton): “We’re strugglin’ without ya 😅#Help#FTRKO ”

– Humberto Carrillo tweeted today that his neck is still sore following the attack from Andrade on RAW:

“Feeling better after last week on #MondayNightRaw still a little sore from the neck! But getting better 🙌🏾👍 thank you for your support”