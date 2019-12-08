wrestling / News

Scott Dawson Of The Revival Tweets Joke About Tony Schiavone

December 8, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Tony Schiavone

– Scott Dawson of the Revival joked on Twitter about seeing Tony Schiavone at WWE’s Supershow in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday night and posting a photo with the man who looked like Schiavone.

“Good to see @tonyschiavone24 tonight in Jacksonville. So much knowledge this man has. He told us we were his favorite current tag team 🤷🏻‍♂️”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Scott Dawson, The Revival, Tony Schiavone, Ashish

More Stories

loading