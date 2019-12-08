wrestling / News
Scott Dawson Of The Revival Tweets Joke About Tony Schiavone
December 8, 2019 | Posted by
– Scott Dawson of the Revival joked on Twitter about seeing Tony Schiavone at WWE’s Supershow in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday night and posting a photo with the man who looked like Schiavone.
“Good to see @tonyschiavone24 tonight in Jacksonville. So much knowledge this man has. He told us we were his favorite current tag team 🤷🏻♂️”
Good to see @tonyschiavone24 tonight in Jacksonville. So much knowledge this man has. He told us we were his favorite current tag team 🤷🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/v1HupV6cKx
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 8, 2019
