Scott Hall’s Health Deteriorated Over Last Two Years, Sean Waltman Says ‘Pandemic Did Him In’

As reported earlier this week, Scott Hall passed away at the age of 63, following multiple heart attacks during hip surgery last week. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter spoke with Sean Waltman who revealed that Hall’s health had been deteriorating over the past two years due to drinking. It was noted that the public’s belief is that he had drinking issues, but turned things around due to working with DDP. According to Waltman, that was at least close to being true sometimes, but things got bad during the last two years.

Hall’s closest friends reportedly knew that his death was coming and felt they could do nothing about it. Waltman said that a month ago, he called Hall to get him to stay with him because of the situation.

Waltman said: “The pandemic did him in. It was hard enough for him as it was, but he was isolated in his house with no social interaction. He was down to 210 pounds. We called Dally (Dallas Page) and he went over. It was really bad..”

After Hall broke his hip, he laid on the ground for a few days because he couldn’t move or get to his phone. Friends told DDP to check on him since they hadn’t heard from him. He did and Hall was then taken to the hospital.

Hall was also said to be in “bad shape” the night before last year’s Wrestlemania, when the nWo were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The situation was kept quiet, however. Hall had passed out in the bar but pretended it didn’t happen when he was on stage. He was also said to be doing poorly at a Stockton Comic Con appearance last year and had not made any bookings lately. Hall would leave the house and stay with his son Cody at times as well.

According to people close to him, even though he had improved, he still battled his demons. It was a “constant cycle” of him “spiraling out of control” until a friend like Kevin Nash got him focused again.

During that time, he would go to Team Vision Dojo and teach there, while also hanging out with Larry Zbyszko, Chasyn Rance and Jared Saint-Lauren (MLW’s MSL).

Saint-Laurent said: “I lived down the road from him. We got in the habit for a few years of hanging out every day. He was living alone in that big mansion and wasn’t really seeing his family. So we ended up in a routine of going to the gym together every day, getting lunch and just kind of bullshitting unless I had an indy booking to go to. Scott was a very complicated guy I think. I met him at a point in his life where he just didn’t care about himself anymore, but he still loved the business so much and really just loved helping others succeed.“