Scott Norton Undergoes Knee Replacement Surgery
October 5, 2020
NJPW and WCW alumnus Scott Norton has undergone knee replacement surgery again. Norton announced on Instagram that underwent his second such surgery today in Houston, having had his first knee replacement in March.
Norton is a former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and is perhaps best known in America for his run in WCW during the Monday Night War, joining the nWo and teaming with Buff Bagwell as Vicious & Delicious. He went into semi-retirement in 2007.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Norton for a quick and full recovery.
