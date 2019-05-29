wrestling / News
Scott Steiner, Jordynne Grace & Petey Williams Set as First Team For King of Trios
– The first team is set for this year’s CHIKARA King of Trios, and it is pumped. CHIKARA have announced that Scott Steiner, Jordynne Grace & Petey Williams are set as the first team for this year’s tournament, which takes place from October 4th through the 6th in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Tickets are currently on sale for all three nights. You can find out more here.
ICYMI: The first trio for King of Trios 2019 has been announced! Get PUMPED as @JordynneGrace, @ScottSteiner, and @iPeteyWilliams are on their way to Reading, PA on Friday night, October 4!
Tickets for all three nights are on sale, while supplies last: https://t.co/hpN5gkn1km pic.twitter.com/9bwsZ3ioFv
— chikarapro (@CHIKARApro) May 28, 2019
