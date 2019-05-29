wrestling / News

Scott Steiner, Jordynne Grace & Petey Williams Set as First Team For King of Trios

May 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The first team is set for this year’s CHIKARA King of Trios, and it is pumped. CHIKARA have announced that Scott Steiner, Jordynne Grace & Petey Williams are set as the first team for this year’s tournament, which takes place from October 4th through the 6th in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Tickets are currently on sale for all three nights. You can find out more here.

