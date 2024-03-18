Scott Steiner On Origin Of ‘Steiner Math’ Promo, Seeing MJF Riff On It

Scott Steiner is famous for (among other things) his “Steiner Math” promo in TNA, and he recently talked about MJF riffing on the promo and more. MJF echoed the promo in the lead-up to AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam where hew was set to battle Samoa Joe and Stiner talked about that in an interview with For Love of Wrestling.

“The story behind that is as much as I wanted to entertain the fans, I always wanted to entertain myself,” Steiner said of the promo’s origin (per Wrestling Inc). “I always wanted to make myself laugh, and as a matter of fact, when MJF repeated that interview for AEW…it made me laugh.”

He continued, “So it was just something I came up with, the numbers made sense, I didn’t realize that it would be around to this day, but people loved it, it’s a great thing…the numbers don’t lie.”