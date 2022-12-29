– During a recent interview on Tapis Rouge, WWE NXT Superstar Scrypts (aka Reggie) discussed some outside projects he’s working on right now. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“I’m doing a lot of acting classes and I want to get into some acting. I’m doing writing, I have three books that I’ve written already, I’m working on getting them published, two children’s books and one autobiography that is about my life. I also am writing a superhero TV show/movie. It’s circus related, it’s legit my life, my story. I find the circus and the circus is what has the power. It’s a whole different universe of circus powers. It’s circus related because there hasn’t been a really true circus superhero. Not Robin or Nightcrawler, but someone like me who has done circus for all of these years who knows really about the circus. I’m super excited about it.”

Reggie was revealed as Scrypts last month on NXT TV.