Buckle up because it’s Comic-Con week. The folks at Mattel were nice enough to send us some early product samples of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con exclusive items, including the new WWE Ultimate Edition John Cena Action Figure. This is the new John Cena action figure that will be available at the Mattel Creations booth and website during SDCC 2025.

The Mattel WWE exclusive items for Comic-Con are usually must-haves, and this one is no exception. Considering John Cena is in the midst of his Farewell Tour, it makes sense that the WWE Mattel team would want to commemorate Cena’s epic run.

Check out an early look at the WWE Ultimate Edition John Cena Action Figure

This new Ultimate figure is based on Cena’s attire for his “I Quit” Match against JBL that took place at Judgment Day 2005. If you’re a John Cena fan, this is a deluxe John Cena figure that features a removable soft-goods shirt accessory that says “The Champ Is Here,” four swappable heads, and three pairs of interchangeable hands. He’s also packed with a removable pendant and all five versions of the World Heavyweight Championship title belts he’s held over his career. This truly is the “Ultimate” John Cena action figure. Also, his spinner title belt actually spins.

As an added bonus, the figure features some cool Easter eggs for its packaging design. Besides the outer shipper packaging that highlights Cena’s historic career, the inner packaging box is inspired by the classic WWE Elite Collection from 2010. I love and greatly miss the old Elite Collection packaging, so it’s nice to see the box art take a little nostalgic trip for this exclusive. It’s crazy to look back and realize Mattel has been making WWE action figures for 15 years.



Image Credit: Mattel Creations

The packaging is great, especially for in-box collectors. Toy companies usually go all-out for Comic-Con exclusives with the packaging, and the Ultimate John Cena figure is no exception. Even if you keep the figure in the box, it makes a great display piece.

Initially, I was lukewarm about Mattel’s WWE Ultimate figure series. I mostly collected and focused on the Elite series. I was fine with the idea of Ultimate figures, but I wasn’t looking to expand my collection of WWE Superstars with a different articulation style at a much higher, more premium price point. Then I started acquiring some of the Ultimate figures when they went on sale. I became impressed with their additional articulation, added accessories, and their strong QC for the most part.

Image Credit: Mattel Creations

I think fans of Cena are going to enjoy this release. It is priced at $50, but you are getting a deluxe figure with some title belt accessories that aren’t as readily available anymore. Plus, he’s packed with accessories, articulation, and the authentic “The Champ Is Here” t-shirt. Ringside Collectibles also uses the classic Elite Collection packaging for some of their exclusives as well. Mattel should consider using that style more, similar to reviving the Legends style packaging when the series returned a few years back.

Now, while I still usually focus on the Elite Collection, I’ve more seriously grabbed some Ultimate versions as well. Granted, I still like to wait to grab the Ultimate series figures when they go on sale, but I now fully understand the appeal. This is a great John Cena figure, showcasing the champion when he was in his prime and at the top of his game.

Sales for the SDCC 2025 Mattel Creations Exclusive WWE Ultimate Edition John Cena figure go up on the Mattel Creations website on Thursday, July 24, at noon EST.

Additionally, fans in attendance at Comic-Con this weekend will be able to see Cena live in person. He’ll be there for the “Peacemaker Sneak Peek and Panel,” for Peacemaker Season 2, along with creator James Gunn, and co-stars Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows. The Peacemaker panel will be taking over Hall on Saturday, July 26, at 3:30 pm PST.