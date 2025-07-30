Various News: Sean Waltman To Attend GCW WWE ID Showcase, TNA Expanding Street Team

– Sean Waltman will be at GCW’s WWE ID Showcase that will see the first champions crowned this weekend. Waltman took to Twitter to announce that he will be at the August 1st show, which will have matches to determine the first men’s and women’s WWE ID Champions.

Waltman wrote:

“I’m proud to coach members of the @WWEID program. I’ll be at their ID Showcase this Friday 8/1 in Rutherford, NJ for the crowning of their 1st ever Men’s & Women’s Championships. This is an exceptionally talented group of aspiring pro wrestlers. Come see them if you’re in town.”

I'm proud to coach members of the @WWEID program. I'll be at their ID Showcase this Friday 8/1 in Rutherford, NJ for the crowning of their 1st ever Men's & Women's Championships. This is an exceptionally talented group of aspiring pro wrestlers. Come see them if you're in town. pic.twitter.com/vipMbG3zkT — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 30, 2025

– TNA has announced that they’re expanding their Street Team into Baltimore, Minneapolis, Edmonton, and Lowell. The announcement notes that Street Team members “promote live TNA shows in select cities, including hanging posters, distributing flyers, and more.”

Street Team members receive complimentary tickets to TNA shows, autographs, and more. You can find out more information at the link and, if interested, email Ross Forman at [email protected].