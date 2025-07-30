wrestling / News
Various News: Sean Waltman To Attend GCW WWE ID Showcase, TNA Expanding Street Team
– Sean Waltman will be at GCW’s WWE ID Showcase that will see the first champions crowned this weekend. Waltman took to Twitter to announce that he will be at the August 1st show, which will have matches to determine the first men’s and women’s WWE ID Champions.
Waltman wrote:
“I’m proud to coach members of the @WWEID program. I’ll be at their ID Showcase this Friday 8/1 in Rutherford, NJ for the crowning of their 1st ever Men’s & Women’s Championships. This is an exceptionally talented group of aspiring pro wrestlers. Come see them if you’re in town.”
I'm proud to coach members of the @WWEID program. I'll be at their ID Showcase this Friday 8/1 in Rutherford, NJ for the crowning of their 1st ever Men's & Women's Championships. This is an exceptionally talented group of aspiring pro wrestlers. Come see them if you're in town. pic.twitter.com/vipMbG3zkT
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 30, 2025
– TNA has announced that they’re expanding their Street Team into Baltimore, Minneapolis, Edmonton, and Lowell. The announcement notes that Street Team members “promote live TNA shows in select cities, including hanging posters, distributing flyers, and more.”
Street Team members receive complimentary tickets to TNA shows, autographs, and more. You can find out more information at the link and, if interested, email Ross Forman at [email protected].
More Trending Stories
- Brooke Hogan Says WWE Didn’t Invite Her To Any Of the Hulk Hogan Tributes
- Woman Involved In Car Wreck With Vince McMahon Comments On Situation, Claims McMahon Was Followed By State Troopers
- Triple H’s Reaction To Tiffany Stratton Going Off-Script On Charlotte Flair
- Kevin Owens Apologized To Cody Rhodes After 2025 WWE Royal Rumble