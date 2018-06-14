Sean Waltman Praises NJPW Dominion, Talks CM Punk’s UFC Fight

On his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast, Sean Waltman praised the NJPW Dominion event and commented on CM Punk’s UFC 225 fight. Here are the highlights…

SEAN ‘X-PAC’ WALTMAN TALKS ABOUT DOMINION: Everything that’s been said by people about praising Naito and Jericho and Okada and Omega, I can’t argue with any of it. Especially the Okada/Omega match. I mind ya when you watch that match you have to be ready to hunker down and have the drinks and everything cause you’re there for a while. It was over an hour, when I hear okay {Dave}Meltzer said this was… I’m going okay I wanna see why he said that. So I go back and watch it carefully and some of that stuff is just whole other level shit we’re talking about here. Really intricate stuff that isn’t hard to follow though. It’s such a pleasure to be able to watch that.

SEAN ‘X-PAC’ WALTMAN TALKS ABOUT JERICHO VS NAITO AT DOMINION: The story was excellent. After he {Chris Jericho} wins, he attacks him and starts whipping him with a belt. So then EVIL comes in and makes the save and the place goes nuts over that. It was a win-win, good stuff.

SEAN ‘X-PAC’ WALTMAN TALKS ABOUT CM PUNK’S FIGHT AT UFC 225: A lot of people want to say this and that. First of all, just all the training and everything that goes into it that’s the worst part. He got off a couple of shots I saw, I think he landed one or two punches, at least one, I know he landed one. But he couldn’t do it. He couldn’t take Mike Jackson down.

SEAN ‘X-PAC’ WALTMAN TALKS ABOUT COREY GRAVES’ TWEETS ON CM PUNK: Okay so Corey Graves he vented on Punk, it seemed like kind of a bad look at first, but then when I kinda looked into it more, hear his side of things. I totally understand where he’s coming from, totally. Emotions fly and he was hurt and he expressed it. And I don’t have a problem with that at all. It may or may not have looked good but hey sometimes we don’t look good.

SEAN ‘X-PAC’ WALTMAN REMEMBERS DUSTY RHODES: It was either yesterday or the day before, it was the anniversary of I think three or four years of the passing of the American Dream Dusty Rhodes. I just wanted acknowledge that and once again talk about the first time I ever went to a live Pro Wrestling event and what made me decide I wanted to do this for the rest of my life was American Dream Dusty Rhodes vs Ric Flair for the NWA Title… It was an amazing experience… He’s the mother effing’ man! Rest in peace American Dream Dusty Rhodes, obviously you’re missed by so many and I just noticed on Twitter all the people that tweeted about that. Damn sure Dusty Rhodes is never gonna be forgotten, ever.