Sean Waltman Says He’s Done With Wrestling In The Ring

In the latest episode of X-Pac 12360, Sean Waltman said that he is officially done with wrestling as far as in-ring competition goes, although he would be open to the odd match or two. His last match was during Wrestlemania weekend, where he teamed with Shane Helms and Jushin Liger.

He said: “By the way, I’m fucking done wrestling. I’m done. I’m not saying I’m never gonna have another match, but yeah I decided. The Wrestlemania weekend show, myself, Hurricane and Liger, the six-man, that’s it. That was it. I’m fucking done. If I have a match in WWE on like Wrestlemania or … I’ll fucking, NXT Takeover, actually. I’m more interested in having a match on a show like that. It would mean more to me. Maybe I’ll team with Matt Riddle. Maybe a six-man so I can have a little more protection.”

