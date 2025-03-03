Sean Waltman Says Sami Zayn Nearly Took Off His Head Off With A Helluva Kick

Sean Waltman prioritized the visual impact of a wrestling match, even if it meant taking hard hits, as long as it contributed to a compelling performance

Waltman recalled this on No-Contest Wrestling with O’Shea Jackson Jr. & TJ Jefferson (per Fightful).

“I got some guys that used to routinely take my fucking head off. Here’s the thing, when they would do it, it would get a great reaction and I was addicted to the fucking reaction. Sami Zayn damn near took my fucking head off with the Helluva kick. I wouldn’t bring it up, but he brought it up. He brought it up in an interview saying ‘I killed him with it.’ It was like my head was a Rock Em Sock Em Robot. I never mentioned it because I’ve lit some motherfuckers up too. It’s part of the thing. For me, it is. There are some guys who are like, ‘That’s not what wrestling is about.’ I get that, too, but I like my shit to look real and I like when somebody hits me for that shit to look real. I’m fine with it.”