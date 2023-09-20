Sean Waltman Says He Was Sued Over WWF Promo About Scott Hall & Kevin Nash

The Attitude Era saw a number of legal actions taken between WWE and WCW, and Sean Waltman recalled being sued for a promo that he did on WWE TV. Waltman cut a promo when he returned to WWE in 1998 as X-Pac, claiming that Scott Hall and Kevin Nash would have joined him in WWE if they weren’t “being held hostage by WCW.” He talked on Insight With Chris Van Vliet about how he sued over the promo and had to do a deposition. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On being sued over the promo: “I got deposed for that. The deposition was classic.”

On being questioned about the line: So I’m sitting in the deposition … [the lawyer for WCW] goes, ‘Why did you say Kevin Nash and Scott Hall would be right there with you if they weren’t being held hostage by WCW?’ I said, ‘Well I was talking to Kev the night before and he told me it would be a good idea if I said that.'”

On being asked about his ‘suck it’ exclamation: ” [They asked] ‘What do you mean suck it?’ [I said], What do you think it means?”