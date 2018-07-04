Sean Waltman Talks Matt Cappotelli’s Passing & Kenny Omega Booking Chasyn Rance

During a recent episode of X-Pac 12360, Sean Waltman spoke about Matt Cappotelli’s and Kenny Omega having Chasyn Rance work his recent show…

WALTMAN TALKS ABOUT THE PASSING OF MATT CAPPOTELLI: I didn’t know Matt, but just like you {Joey Ryan} and everyone else you hear what a wonderful guy he was and it just took the wind out of me, it was a punch in the gut and I didn’t even know him. Just because thirteen years he fought that… It just made me think about back when I didn’t really give a s*** and actually tried to take my own life and this guy is f***ing fighting you know. Thirteen years for his life. Life can really be unfair.

WALTMAN TALKS ABOUT CHASYN RANCE WRESTLING ON KENNY OMEGA’S SHOW: Kenny should be able to count on others too. It shouldn’t be all on him. He organized the event, he took responsibility for it… But just the selfishness of him {Chasyn Rance} putting himself in that match knowing it was gonna raise some eyebrows, bull**** on you Chasyn.