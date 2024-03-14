– During a Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling Q&A session with SoCalVal, WWE Hall of Famer and former DX member Sean “X-Pac” Waltman was asked who from today’s current WWE roster would make a good member of D-Generation X. Sean Waltman singled out Damian Priest as his pick.

Waltman noted on Damian PrWrestlingInc.com), “I think that the guy I was talking about earlier would be a great DX member, Damian Priest.”

Priest currently holds the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles along with fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor. Priest also holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, which grants him a guaranteed WWE world title shot at the champion whenever he wants.