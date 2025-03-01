– During a recent appearance on No-Contest Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac) spoke about his longtime friends Triple H and Shawn Michaels currently leading WWE and NXT. He compared the previous regime in charge of WWE to “an abusive relationship.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sean Waltman on Triple H and Shawn Michaels leading WWE and NXT: “For this time that we’re in right now, I don’t think we could have — I could come off being biased as they are my dear friends, but just subjectively, I can’t imagine someone not realizing that they are the two best people we could have doing those jobs right now.”

On wanting them to have a long run in charge: “Hopefully it’s a long run. As a wrestling fans, I feel there were several years there where it was like an abusive relationship. You know your fans don’t want this and you’re going to give it to them anyway because ‘it’s my way.'”