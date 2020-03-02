Season Two of Dark Side of the Ring Reportedly Set For March

PWInsider reports that the second season of VICELAND’s Dark Side of the Ring is reportedly being planned to release late this month. That would have it airing around the time of Wrestlemania.

The season will run for ten episodes focusing on nine topics, with one of them as a two-part special. It’s unknown what episode, but the rumor is that the Benoit family tragedy will be the two-parter. It will feature Nancy Benoit’s sister Sandra Toffoloni and Chris Benoit’s son David. She has said this publicly on social media, reunited with David and thanked Dark Side of the Ring for that reunion. They were together at an AEW PPV last year.

Other topics include the Brawl for All, Dino Bravo, New Jack, Herb Abrams and Owen Hart. The first season covered the murder of Bruiser Brody, the Von Erich family, The Montreal Screwjob, The Fabulous Moolah, and Randy Savage and Elizabeth and more. It was renewed for a second season back in July.