Session Moth Martina Explains Why She Signed with ROH Over WWE

Session Moth Martina had a chance to jump to WWE in 2019 but signed with ROH, and she explained why on ROHStrong. On this week’s episode, Martina discussed why she decided to sign a full-time contract with Ring of Honor instead of going to WWE, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On having the opportunity to pick between WWE and ROH: “I met someone doing New Japan tours and the person had seen me and was like, ‘You’re interesting and we might put you in contact with Ring of Honor.’ I didn’t think it would actually happen,” she recalled. “As I was leaving Australia, I got an email to do a WWE tryout. It was cool to have that in the books. I did the tryout and it was like, ‘Okay, this is it.’ Then word from Ring of Honor came in and I had this decision and had the two in my hand. I thought long and hard about it and in my gut, I felt Ring of Honor was where I was going to go. How many Irish people can say they did Ring of Honor?”

On why she chose ROH: “It was so surreal, the way it panned out. I had done the tryout and I knew I was set. I had my own reservations. I spent the last five years wrestling as Martina and it’s important to me. I’ve managed to take a character of myself and build it to a point — I remember when Martina got really popular in Ireland and everyone was like, ‘It’s a great gimmick, it’s really funny, but it has a shelf life and will probably get old after two or three shows.’ That just never happened. I worked hard to keep things fresh. I built it up to where I had broken out in England, then America, and Japan, and Australia. I hit so many places with this character that I never thought I would. A lot of it was about me wanting to keep true to Martina. I had also fallen in love with what I was doing; the shows, the freedom of being Martina and drinking and being flirty and grinding on people. I really wanted to consider that when [weighing WWE and ROH offers].”