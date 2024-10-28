Session Moth Martina Suffers ‘Significant Head Injury’ at OTT Event, Says It’s ‘Time To Say Bye For A Bit’

Session Moth Martina suffered an injury during her match at OTT’s tenth anniversary show on Saturday night. She lost the OTT Women’s Championship to Raven Creed in a tables match. In a post on Twitter, Martina commented on the injury and said she would be away for a while.

She wrote: “Unfortunately last night at @OTT_wrestling, not only did I lose the Championship, but I was sent to hospital after sustaining a significant head injury that’s put me out of action for a little bit! Thank you for the last 10 years of my life, it’s time to say bye for a bit.”

Fightful Select reports that the injury happened when she was put through the table on the stage at the end of the match. She did not get up and the medical team came out to check on her head and neck. Martina was then helped to her feet and walked backstage with a towel held to the back of her head. She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and subsequently removed from yesterday’s PROGRESS booking.

Should be in the pub…. Ten years went out with a literally bang! #OTT pic.twitter.com/KqdmrfG0Ll — Session Moth Martina🍻 マーティナセッション (@mothfromdaflats) October 26, 2024