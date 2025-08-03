– CM Punk overcame Gunther in a grueling contest tonight at WWE SummerSlam 2025, winning his first world title in WWE in over a decade. However, Punk’s celebration was short-lived, as Seth Rollins returned at WWE SummerSlam, revealing that his injury last month at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event was all fugazi.

Gunther gave everything CM Punk could handle. However, he gloated too much, allowing Punk to retaliate, tripping Gunther over a table, and busting him open. Two Go 2 Sleeps later, and Punk had won the title.

Seth Rollins then came out with Paul Heyman and the Money in the Bank briefcase. It appeared to be Rollins, using crutches and wearing a knee brace, was playing mind games with Punk, taunting the new champion that his days with the title were numbered. However, Rollins then unveiled that he executed the ruse of the century. He threw down his crutches and removed his leg brace, revealing that the injury was all an elaborate charade.

Rollins proceeded to run to the ring, bludgeoning him with the Money in the Bank briefcase. He subsequently cashed in his briefcase, and after one Curb Stomp later, Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship. Seth Rollins is now the World Heavyweight Champion again, ending WWE SummerSlam, standing tall over the fallen CM Punk with the title.

You can check out highlights and images from the matchup below. 411’s live coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2025 is available HERE.

CM Punk out here looking fantastic at SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/DuhyOCZAxE — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025

CM Punk gets knocked down but gets back up again at SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/YKFJUtVRL1 — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025

CM Punk has climbed to the top of the mountain in WWE once again! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rjY1bLffcC — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025

SETH ROLLINS is here! 🔥🔥🔥 And he's CASHING IN! 🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/LtGSMlBb6V — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025

THE RUSE OF THE CENTURY! 😲 Seth Rollins just cashed in on CM Punk and just became the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/p7LED0AvPn — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025