Join 411’s Live WWE SummerSlam Night One Coverage

Welcome to 411’s WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One Report. We are LIVE in beautiful East Rutherford, New Jersey. Tonight’s Countdown Show panelists are Michael Cole, Big E, and Wade Barret. They start by running down the entire card for Night One before doing a deep dive on CM Punk vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Next up is a video package for Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill followed by the panelists breaking down the match. The panelists move on to a discussion of Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed followed by a discussion of The Judgment Day vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, which leads into a video package for The Judgment Day vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss. Up next is a video package for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes followed by a video package for Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed. We move on to a video package for Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross followed by the panelists discussing the match. We head to a video package for Gunther vs. CM Punk followed by an interview with Jelly Roll. The Countdown Show finishes up with the panelists breaking down the entire card for Night One one more time.