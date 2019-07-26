Seth Rollins: ‘Brock Lesnar Doesn’t Do Anything For The Brand or Business’

In an interview with TheHindu.com, Seth Rollins took more shots at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, calling him a terrible champion who doesn’t do anything for the WWE and doesn’t inspire anyone. Here are highlights:

On Brock Lesnar as Universal Champion: “I’ve already shown the world I can beat Lesnar when I won the title against him at WrestleMania 35 and I can do it again. After that, at WWE Extreme Rules, Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract when I’d just emerged from a grueling battle to take advantage of me and literally stole the belt back. Now you tell me, is such a win befitting of a champion? No kid in the world grows up wanting to be a ‘Brock Lesnar’. He might be a great wrestler/ performer, but he doesn’t inspire anyone, doesn’t do anything for the brand or business, and most of all, he’s a terrible champion.”

On his relationship with Becky Lynch :”My relationship with Becky is something that keeps me going everyday; I’m so lucky to perform with the love of my life at every event, and share all the different emotions that comes with being a pro-wrestler with her. She’s one of the most talented performers in the planet today, and you’re going to see much more from her.”

On social media: “It is a great tool, but we also need to be careful how we use it. We try to be as real as possible and interact with the fans, apart from a few pointers given to us by WWE. But it’s really frustrating sometimes, I’ll admit, when the negativity and trolling gets to you. I mean, I come from a generation that didn’t have the Internet as a kid and maybe I still don’t get it. But some of the issues that are blown out of proportion online really baffle me: like fans worldwide petitioning for a Game of Thrones reshoot because they didn’t like the finale? That is ridiculous!”