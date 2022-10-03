Seth Rollins on the Difficulties of Feuding With Bray Wyatt, If He Wants to Run Their Feud Back

– Ariel Helwani recently spoke to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins for BT Sport ahead of his match with Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules. Seth Rollins discussed old faces returning to WWE and a name such as Bray Wyatt possibly returning. Rollins also talked about possibly running back his feud with Wyatt, despite the reaction to the finish of their match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019. Below are some highlights:

Seth Rollins on if he wants to run back his feud with Bray Wyatt if he returns: “Yeah, I mean, another crack at that one might be nice. I mean, look, the Bray Wyatt character is just difficult. If you look at anybody that worked with the Bray Wyatt character for an extended period of time, they didn’t come out of it better than when they went in. It was very difficult to have a story with him where — aside from Randy [Orton], who obviously killed him, it was difficult for anyone. I think maybe Daniel Bryan. Bryan might have escaped a little unscathed, but I mean, everyone else pretty much met a dire end for their character. I mean, that was the end for the Seth Rollins character as you knew it, ‘The Beast Slayer’ character, you know. And so, it was tough figuring out how to tell a good wrestling story with that character.”

Rollins on why he wasn’t good enough for the Bray Wyatt feud: “I just wasn’t good at it. That was one thing I was not I was not good at the phenomenology stuff. I wasn’t able to interweave that with reality enough to make what I felt was a captivating story. At the end of the day, it probably would have been better if he just mauled me in that cell, put the claw on me, and call it a day, you know? I could have moved on to something else, and he could have had his run as champion, but that wasn’t the case. And we played the hand we were dealt, and that was not our call. I know he would tell you the same thing. That did not go the way that we wanted it to. We tried, and we tried, and we tried, and the boss at the time would not budge. So we ended up — like I said before, it’s not our sandbox. We are actors on a stage sometimes, and we read our lines. So that was one of those nights where we didn’t have the liberty to ad-lib. We didn’t have the liberty to take things into our own hands.”

Seth Rollins on possibly working with Bray Wyatt again: “I would love to have another crack at working with Windham Rotunda. He’s an incredible talent, just a mind for the industry, and stories, and for characters that is very unique. There are not a lot of people in our business, past, present, or future that think about things on the level that he does. And so I would love to have another crack at working with him because I think we could do something extremely special. Whether that’s with The Fiend character or not, who knows? He’s a master at reinventing himself. So if he does, if our paths cross, and he does find his way back here, I would definitely love to have another go-around. I think we definitely — there’s certainly magic to be made there. In what capacity? I don’t know.”

Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle will go down at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.

If using any of the above quotes, please credit BT Sport, with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription