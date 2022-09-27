wrestling / News

Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card

September 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Extreme Rules Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated lineup for Extreme Rules following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs on October 8th on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
* Fight Pit Match: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins
* Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
* Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross
* I Quit Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor

