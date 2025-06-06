Seth Rollins Has a Group Chat With John Cena & Claudio Castagnoli

Seth Rollins recently talked about his relationship with John Cena and noted that they have a coffee-related group chat with Claudio Castagnoli. Rollins appeared on Entertainment Tonight alongside Becky Lynch and during the interview he weighed in on Cena, their group chat and more. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On the coffee group chat: “John’s the best. He’s on the coffee thread, we got a coffee thread with me, him, and another good friend of ours, Claudio Castagnoli. John’s amazing.”

On taking inspiration from Cena: “John’s got his own path, I don’t know that acting is my thing, but he inspired me with his work ethic and his compassion and his friendship. He’s somebody — just having a group chat about coffee with John Cena is real stuff and John has never lost touch of that at all. You see now, he’s in his final year with us in WWE and he’s having his last run. He’s making every single town, he’s there all the time, he’s doing all the pay-per-views. He’s defending the championship. He loves this industry and he’s always led by example as long as I’ve been under his tutelage looking up to him and seeing the way he conducts himself as a performer, as a man, as a friend. He’s just an all around great guy.”