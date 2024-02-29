Seth Rollins Names Machine Gun Kelly As His TV Fashion Inspiration

Seth Rollins says that his inspiration for his TV fashion style was none other than Machine Gun Kelly. Rollins was asked by Becky Lynch on Hot Ones Versus to name the person who his style icon was for his outfits on WWE TV and named the rapper.

“This is a very back-handed compliment, but Machine Gun Kelly because of his audacity,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “Because he looked like such a douche [laughs]. Sorry MGK.”

Rollins is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40.