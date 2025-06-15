Seth Rollins Gives More Insight On Coffee Chat With John Cena & Claudio Castagnoli

Seth Rollins recently provided a bit more detail on his coffee group chat with John Cena & Claudio Castagnoli. Rollins mentioned the chat in an interview earlier this month and he spoke about it again during an appearance on Up & Adams.

“John and I are on a coffee group chat because we love coffee,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “John is a coffee connoisseur. I actually take a lot of pride in this, I’m not going to take full credit, he’s in there with myself and one of our other friends, Claudio Castagnoli, who is a longtime friend. We travel all the time so we’re always going to coffee shops.”

He continued, “For years, John was like a hermit when he would travel because he didn’t want to be bothered, rightfully so. I get it, I understand that. I deal with that on a very small scale compared to what John Cena would get if he walked into a coffee shop. Through our urging, and partially this coffee chat, I think John has gotten out a little bit. I think his wife helped him a lot on that. He’s gotten out and gone to some coffee shops. I’m very proud of getting John to come out.”

Rollins is the 2025 men’s Money in the Bank winner. No word on when he may cash it in yet.