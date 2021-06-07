Seth Rollins Opens a New Coffee Shop

Seth Rollins is set to save more Iowans from caffeine difficeincy, as he is opening a new coffee shop. The Smackdown Savior posted to his Instagram to announce that he’s opening his second shop, which will be located in Utica Ridge and will be part of the 392 Caffe brand. The store will open tomorrow for orders through their app, with full service available soon.

Rollins wrote:

“Allow me to introduce to you…@392uticaA few years back I made it my mission to figure out how to help my hometown level up in the coffee game. Serendipitously, @mrsjennamarie & @judsondean just so happened to be on the same mission at the same [email protected] was born. To say that little shop on the corner of 3rd and Scott has been a success would be a massive understatement.

The community this shop has cultivated is bigger than anything I ever could have dreamed of. So here we are..another store. Beautifully crafted, like our coffee and like our community. We open tomorrow for app orders (#392GO on app stores) and hopefully full service in another week or so. From us to you, with all the love and coffee we can give!”