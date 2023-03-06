Seth Rollins Picks Ric Flair, Macho Man and More For Wrestling Fashion Mt. Rushmore

In an interview with Fightful, Seth Rollins gave his picks for a very specific wrestling Mount Rushmore, focusing on fashion. His picks included Ric Flair, Randy Savage, Jesse Ventura and more.

He said: “Oh, man. I had this question once and I really bungled it. It’s difficult, man. I think Flair’s probably number one. But you’ve got so many wild fashion icons, like Macho Man is one, Jesse Ventura, Superstar Billy Graham would be another one, Gorgeous George. So, there’s a few. It’s hard for me. I’d have to sit down and think about this. I haven’t thought about fashion in wrestling quite enough to put the quintessential four together. But there’s like five or six that are pretty solid.“