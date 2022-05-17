Seth Rollins Responds to Booker T Saying He Had an Easy Road to the Top in WWE

– On last night’s episode of Raw Talk, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in on the recently announced Hell in a Cell match featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at the event. Seth Rollins later responded to Booker T’s comments which you can see below. Speaking on the matchup, Booker T stated the following:

“Of course, Seth Rollins needs this win more. I mean, Cody Rhodes right now is 2-0 heading into the rubber match. And I must say, Cody Rhodes, he’s not one of those guys that had that easy route. He had to work for everything. Seth Rollins is a guy that made it to the top relatively easy, but I must say he had a lot of help. Cody had to break himself down and rebuild himself, and that’s the Cody Rhodes we see today.”

Rollins took exception to Booker’s comments, as he later responded to the clip via Twitter, stating as follows:

“This narrative is false. I started wrestling at 18 years old in back rooms of bars, in pole barns, at UAW Halls, the occasional parking lot. Lost money. Broke bones. Drove countless hours alone just to build a name that got erased the second I walked in the WWE door.”

Rollins will get another shot at Rhodes next month at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022. The event is scheduled for June 5 in Chicago, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.