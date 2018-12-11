Seth Rollins Says It’s ‘Slightly Insulting’ That Brook Lesnar Doesn’t Do Live Events

– Seth Rollins spoke with Rock 105.3 yesterday promoting Raw and discussed Brock Lesnar as WWE’s Universal Championship, plus more. Highlights are below per Wrestling Inc:

On Brock Lesnar being Universal Champion as a part-timer: “I understand it, I understand Brock Lesnar. Lesnar’s our Universal Champion and he hasn’t been on Monday Night RAW in some time. From my perspective, as a person who’s on every show, every week, I’m out on the live events trying to bring people in to see these shows, it’s slightly insulting to me that he’s our champion and he’s the face of our show, and he’s not at our live events. So people who watch the television shows, now they’re not getting the same thing when they come to the live events. So it makes it hard for us, as a team, to sell tickets.”

On the Intercontinental Championship being the real Raw title: “I would agree with that, yes. I think the champion makes the championship. So what I do is, every week I try to be the champion that the show needs since the one we’ve got isn’t around to be that champion. So yes, the Intercontinental Championship is the championship of RAW and has been for the last year because that’s about how long Lesnar has been Universal Champion, off and on.”

On whether Lesnar was going to be at Raw: “No, he’s up in Saskatchewan somewhere. That’s not even a joke. He has a farm in Saskatchewan and he’s probably in a deer post or whatever. He’s got a little dip in, waiting on a buck to come by. I’m not joking, that’s probably what he’s doing. That’s Brock Lesnar to a T. He’s a weird dude, he’s a fine guy, but he doesn’t show up.”

On if it’s harder to work with a larger, stiffer worker like Lesnar: “I don’t think so. Say what you will about him but he’s an incredible performer, an incredible athlete. This guy’s a legitimate badass, a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. He could rip all your limbs off your body. He was an Olympic hopeful, a NCAA champion in wrestling. He’s a legit dude. Being in the ring with him is definitely a challenge but he’s one of the best, he’s really good at what he does. There’s a reason he’s the Universal Champion. He’s very good at what he does. He has earned the right to be Brock Lesnar and do what he does, and operate on his own schedule. He’s been doing this for quite some time. I like being in the ring with him. That level of physicality, it kind of brings out the best in me as well.”