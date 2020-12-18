wrestling / News
Seth Rollins’ School Praises Ben Carter After Carter Joins NXT UK
With Ben Carter officially signed and coming to NXT UK, Seth Rollins’ wrestling school took to Twitter to praise him. As reported earlier today, Carter was announced as having signed with NXT in a vignette that noted he was coming to NXT UK. Carter was trained by Rollins and Marek Brave at the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy, and Rollins was featured in the vignette praising his former student.
In addition, the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy posted to Twitter to comment, as did Brave:
Congratulations to #BlackandBrave graduate @bencarterbxb on officially signing with @WWE and becoming a member of the @NXTUK roster!
We couldn't be more proud of the hard work Ben has put into his craft. We'll be rooting him on while he embarks on the next steps of his journey. pic.twitter.com/fzb1gj8AfJ
— BLACK×BRAVE (@BlackandBrave) December 17, 2020
Congratulations to @BlackandBrave graduate, @bencarterbxb, on achieving his lifelong dream of signing with @WWE!
Best of luck at @NXTUK and all of your future brands as well, mate! All of us will be cheering you on every step of the way. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Xq1rj1GJcf
— Marek Brave (@MBrave13) December 17, 2020
