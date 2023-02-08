– During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins slammed Logan Paul, possibly sowing the seeds for an eventual match between the two at WrestleMania 39. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Seth Rollins on Logan Paul: “So all of us who have come off the top rope before, it’s not as special because we just didn’t have a camera pointed at our own stupid face? We have people whose job it is to shoot us. I don’t need a selfie to make myself look good. The guy doesn’t care about nothing but himself. I can respect the hustle. I respect the hustle, I really do. It takes hustle to get where he’s at and to get the opportunities that he’s got. But at the end of the day, it’s about passion. No one’s just gonna shut up and play NFL football because they’re a social media superstar. They’re gonna get creamed. So he’s gonna step into my world, and he’s gonna get creamed. If you want to contribute and you want to give back to our industry, you’re a fan of it, you’re a fan of it, you love it, right, Pat? You’re a fan of it. You love it, you give back to it, you talk about it any chance you get, you put it over. You love it. That’s not him. He’s in it for himself. He’s in it for himself, he’s in it for his own gain.”

On not wanting Logan Paul to be a part of his business: “I don’t want you [to be] part of my business if you’re just gonna leach off of it and you’re gonna take from it. Great, if you’re gonna come and you’re gonna help out and you’re gonna make everything as good as you can. But if you’re gonna come and you’re gonna do it for you… look, I can only judge based on what he’s done in the past, his own history, because that’s a foretelling for the future, that’s why I don’t like the guy. That’s why I don’t dig the guy. He’s gonna go rub it in on social media. He’s gonna talk his talk, but he [doesn’t] want to say nothing to my face.”

On how Paul can come find him if he has something to say to him: “Right, ‘fought’ Floyd Mayweather, right. You can love him all you want. He’s polarizing, but he’s not for me. He’s not my cup of tea. If he wants to say something to my face, then we can talk about. We can talk about it if he wants to do that. I’m an easy guy to find. You know where to find me every Monday night. I show up, I go to work, I put in the time, I respect the business, I respect that we have to do a day-to-day grind. You know where to find me. Logan Paul, I don’t know where to find [him]. I can fly down to Puerto Rico and try to find him. I think that’s where he lives or something like that.”

On the difference between Logan Paul and those like Pat McAfee and The Miz: “You and Logan Paul have the little parallel career situation going on here. But like I said, there’s a difference. You brought up The Miz. The Miz is someone who came from reality TV over to WWE. But you guys, you and Mike are fans of WWE. You love it, you put in the time, you put in the work, you put in the effort. I have yet to see that from this kid.”

Logan Paul was the one who eliminated Seth Rollins from the men’s Royal Rumble match at last month’s event. Rollins is currently slated to compete in the Elimination Chamber match for the United States Title on February 18.