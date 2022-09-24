Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair vs. Set for Monday’s WWE Raw

– WWE.com has confirmed two new matchups for next week’s edition of WWE Raw. Seth Rollins will face Rey Mysterio in singles competition, and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair faces WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Iyo Sky in a non-title match. Here are the new previews for next week:

Rey Mysterio squares off with storied rival Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Intense rivals Rey Mysterio and Seth “Freakin” Rollins are set to collide after The Visionary stuck his nose where it didn’t belong.

As Mysterio attempted to fight for the soul of his son against The Judgment Day alongside Matt Riddle, Rollins flew in to blindside Riddle and looked to batter The Original Bro with a chair before Mysterio interjected and ran Rollins off. However, the interruption opened the door for The Judgment Day to capitalize and earn the victory.

Mysterio now looks to earn retribution for himself and Riddle when he squares off with his longtime adversary Rollins.

Bianca Belair set to go one-on-one with IYO SKY

Bianca Belair is looking to do some damage control of her own as she squares off with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY.

Ever since SummerSlam, The EST of WWE has been plagued by Bayley and her associates, SKY and Dakota Kai. Damage CTRL have shaken up WWE in their hunt for supremacy, laying waste to Asuka and Alexa Bliss while Bayley became the first person to pin Belair in more than 300 days.

After Bayley cut Five Feet of Fury down to size, the trio pummeled Bliss and Asuka until the Raw Women’s Champion raced out to help her friends. The numbers game quickly caught up to Belair, and Bayley planted the champion and laid down a challenge for WWE Extreme Rules.

More determined than ever, Belair looks to take out each member of Damage CTRL one person at a time, starting with SKY.