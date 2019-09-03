Shane Douglas on AEW Having an Opportunity to Provide Competition to WWE, Why You Shouldn’t Directly Compete With Vince McMahon

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE, WCW, and ECW Superstar Shane Douglas, who discussed AEW going on TNT against NXT on USA Network. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Shane Douglas on NXT on USA going up against AEW on TNT: “It will be interesting to watch and see…AEW has an incredible opportunity, the first one since WCW went out of business, to provide real competition to WWE. The old saying is that you only get one introduction, and once they launch on TNT, they will have a tall order.”

Shane Douglas on directly competing with Vince McMahon: “My experience in competing with WWF – and this is the exact mea culpa I gave to Dixie Carter – in no way shape or form should you directly confront Vince. There’s something in that guys psyche where when you try to compete against him, even if he’s crushing you it doesn’t matter. He’s gonna pulverize you into dust and then spit and piss on your grave after that. Does that Vince still exist? I haven’t seen evidence of it recently but I’m sure it’s still there,” stated Douglas who then added how hard it is to compete with WWE on a week to week basis. Are [AEW] gonna have somebody to write that weekly TV, to create the characters that will draw fans back to the table, get those characters over and then execute those storylines? That’s a tall order and they’ve got some great guys. But let’s see if they can pull it all together and get it done.”