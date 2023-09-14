– During a recent edition of his Franchise University podcast, former WWE, ECW, and WCW Superstar Shane Douglas discussed Joey Styles announcing work in his ECW days and praises Styles’ professionalism. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Shane Douglas on Joey Styles’ announcing work: “This, by no means, is to smear or besmirch anybody else in the industry – Jim Ross, Lance Russell, and Gordon Solie were all phenomenal, but watching Joey … how professional he approached this job [even] in the dressing room walking around. I remember him talking with Taz about the Kata Ha Jime [Tazmission] and in his commentary on Barely Legal, you’ll hear him just throwing these words that I’d never heard before. He’d done his homework, like a straight-A student in class.”

On Styles bringing professionalism to his role: “He brought with him a corporate attitude — he had worked for big companies in New York City. He brought that with him, and Joey’s delivery was so informative, but at the same time, so disarming. It wasn’t like, ‘I’m a bean head who’s gonna hit you in the head with all these big words.'”