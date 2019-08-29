Shane Douglas Weighs in on WWE Podcast Network, Whether Vince McMahon Will Host a Podcast

– Shane Douglas spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed the newly-announced WWE Network Podcast, plus more. Highlights are below:

On the new WWE Podcast Network: “The one thing that Vince McMahon still gets right is the corporate side of things. How many billion downloads does he have on YouTube? They have the very best corporate infrastructure for [the podcast network]. Unfortunately, the place that acumen hasn’t seemed to apply is in their writing department and character development department.”

ON if he could ever see Vince McMahon doing a podcast sharing backstage stories: “I think Vince would agree to do a podcast if God and Satan both sat down and agreed to do the co-host position with him so he could explain to them where they were both wrong and he was right.”

On how much Paul Heyman’s may have in his position in charge of Raw: “When I knew Ricky Steamboat, Arn Anderson and Dean Malenko were agents in WWE, I was seeing zero influence of anything those guys did. I learned and worked with all of them but they all told me the same thing – the kids don’t listen. Double A told me it’s a paycheck so I’m not gonna rock the boat. There isn’t a guy on that roster that can’t learn a thing or two or 1,000 from a guy like Arn Anderson. If that’s the attitude…then put out the bimbo idiot alert. It will be interesting to watch and see. Will the kids in AEW listen to Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Malenko and Billy Gunn are telling them? Or will they just do the same stuff they’ve always done at ROH or TNA or elsewhere. There are big questions that still need to be answered.”

On his new podcast, Franchised With Shane Douglas: “I’ve known [co-host] Brian for several years both as a promoter and from his radio past. I knew he had a great knowledge of wrestling and probably a better recollection of my career than I have … There were things that were shaking the cobwebs for me and bringing up things that I had forgotten until I went back and looked at the footage…Brian was able to pull out a lot of things that I had forgotten and we had a great time doing it.”