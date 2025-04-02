Shane Haste, CW Anderson, Mr. Thomas Added to MLW Battle Riot VII

Major League Wrestling has announced three more wrestlers have been added to the Battle Riot match at the MLW event of the same name. That includes Shane Haste, CW Anderson and Mr. Thomas. The event happens on April 5. The winner will be the MLW World Champion. The three join a match that includes champion Matt Riddle, Tom Lawlor, Donovan Dijak, Satoshi Kojima, Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, Paul Walter Hauser, Paul London, Atlantis Jr., BRG, Bobby Fish, Alex Kane, Brock Anderson, Okumura, Juicy Finau, Esfinge, Bishop Dyer, Blue Panther, KUSHIDA, Virus, Matthew Justice, Anthony Greene, Star Jr., Ikuro Kwon, Ultimo Guerrero, Bishop Dyer and Jesus Rodriguez.

Shane Haste enters MLW Battle Riot VII this Saturday! 📺 https://t.co/VpOfFasd8G pic.twitter.com/bKyQj3IZVW — MLW (@MLW) March 31, 2025