Shane Haste Does Not Believe In Joe Hendry
June 22, 2024 | Posted by
A lot of people believe in Joe Hendry, but one person that doesn’t is New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Shane Haste. Haste wrote on Twitter that he’s agnostic, so he’s unable to commit to believing that Hendry exists.
He wrote: “While I acknowledge the possible existence of him, as an agnostic I don’t put my belief in Joe Hendry. Sorry.”
