Shane Haste Does Not Believe In Joe Hendry

June 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Joe Hendry WWE NXT 6-18-24 Image Credit: WWE

A lot of people believe in Joe Hendry, but one person that doesn’t is New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Shane Haste. Haste wrote on Twitter that he’s agnostic, so he’s unable to commit to believing that Hendry exists.

He wrote: “While I acknowledge the possible existence of him, as an agnostic I don’t put my belief in Joe Hendry. Sorry.

